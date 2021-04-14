US Markets

U.S. import prices increase more than expected in March

Contributor
Lucia Mutikani Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

U.S. import prices rose more than expected in March, lifted by higher costs for petroleum products and tight supply chains, the latest indication of inflation heating up as the economy reopens.

WASHINGTON, April 14 (Reuters) - U.S. import prices rose more than expected in March, lifted by higher costs for petroleum products and tight supply chains, the latest indication of inflation heating up as the economy reopens.

The Labor Department said on Wednesday import prices increased 1.2% last month after advancing 1.3% in February. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast import prices, which exclude tariffs, increasing 1.0%.

(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Catherine Evans)

((Lucia.Mutikani@thomsonreuters.com; 1 202 898 8315; Reuters Messaging: lucia.mutikani.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular