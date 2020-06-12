U.S. import prices increase more than expected

WASHINGTON, June 12 (Reuters) - U.S. import prices rebounded more than expected in May, which could further diminish fears of deflation as the economy battles a recession.

The Labor Department said on Friday import prices rose 1.0% last month after a unrevised 2.6% drop in April. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast import prices, which exclude tariffs, increasing 0.6% in May.

(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Alex Richardson)

