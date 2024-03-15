News & Insights

U.S. Import Prices Increase In Line With Estimates In February

March 15, 2024 — 08:35 am EDT

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Labor Department on Friday showed import prices in the U.S. increased in line with economist estimates in the month of February.

The Labor Department said import prices rose by 0.3 percent in February after climbing by 0.8 percent in January. The uptick matched expectations.

Meanwhile, the report said export prices advanced by 0.8 percent in February following an upwardly revised 0.9 percent increase in January.

Economists had expected export prices to edge up by 0.2 percent compared to the 0.8 percent growth originally reported for the previous month.

