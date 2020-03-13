U.S. import prices fall in February

WASHINGTON, March 13 (Reuters) - U.S. import prices fell in February, and could decline further amid the coronavirus pandemic and an oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

The Labor Department said on Friday import prices dropped 0.5% last month after an upwardly revised 0.1% gain in January. Import prices were previously reported to have been unchanged in January. Import prices exclude tariffs. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast import prices decreasing 0.8% in January.

(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Catherine Evans)

