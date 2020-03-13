U.S. Import Prices Drop 0.5% In February

(RTTNews) - Primarily reflecting a steep drop in fuel prices, the Labor Department released a report on Friday showing a decrease in U.S. import prices in the month of February.

The Labor Department said import prices fell by 0.5 percent in February after inching up by a revised 0.1 percent in January.

Economists had expected import prices to slump by 0.8 percent compared to the unchanged reading originally reported for the previous month.

The report also showed a substantial decrease in export prices, which tumbled by 1.1 percent in February after climbing by a revised 0.6 percent in January.

Export prices had been expected to inch up by 0.1 percent compared to the 0.5 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

