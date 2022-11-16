Markets
USD

U.S. Import Prices Dip Less Than Expected In October

November 16, 2022 — 08:40 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Labor Department on Wednesday showed a modest decrease in U.S. import prices in the month of October.

The Labor Department said import prices edged down by 0.2 percent in October after tumbling by a revised 1.1 percent in September.

Economists had expected import prices to fall by 0.4 percent compared to the 1.1 percent slump originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, the report showed export prices dipped by 0.3 percent in October after plunging by a revised 1.5 percent in September.

Export prices were expected to decline by 0.4 percent compared to the 0.8 percent decrease originally reported for the previous month.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.