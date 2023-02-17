U.S. Import Prices Dip In Line With Estimates In January

(RTTNews) - Import prices in the U.S. saw a modest decrease in the month of January, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Friday.

The Labor Department said import prices dipped by 0.2 percent in January after edging down by a revised 0.1 percent in December.

Economists had expected import prices to slip by 0.2 percent compared to the 0.4 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, the report said export prices climbed by 0.8 percent in January after plunging by a revised 3.2 percent in December.

The increase surprised economists, who had expected export prices to edge down by 0.2 percent compared to the 2.6 percent slump originally reported for the previous month.

