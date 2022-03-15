US Markets

U.S. implements new rules requiring broadcasters to identify foreign-government program

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said on Tuesday that new requirements mandating broadcasters disclose when foreign governments or their representatives lease time on their airwaves take effect today.

WASHINGTON, March 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said on Tuesday that new requirements mandating broadcasters disclose when foreign governments or their representatives lease time on their airwaves take effect today.

The FCC unanimously adopted the new rules in April 2021. The commission said the new rules are effective immediately for new leasing agreements and need to be implemented within about six months for existing agreements.

The rules require disclosure at the time of a broadcast if a foreign governmental entity paid a radio or television station, directly or indirectly, to air material.

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular