U.S. Housing Starts Unexpectedly Spike 14.8% In November

December 19, 2023 — 08:43 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Commerce Department released a report on Tuesday unexpected showing a substantial increase in new residential construction in the U.S. in the month of November.

The report said housing starts soared by 14.8 percent to an annual rate of 1.560 million in November after inching up by 0.2 percent to a downwardly revised rate of 1.359 million in October.

The surge surprised economists, who had expected housing starts to decrease by 0.9 percent to an annual rate of 1.360 million from the 1.372 million originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, the Commerce Department said building permits slumped by 2.5 percent to an annual rate of 1.460 million in November after jumping by 1.8 percent to an upwardly revised rate of 1.498 million in October.

Building permits, an indicator of future housing demand, were expected to fall by 1.1 percent to an annual rate of 1.470 million from the 1.487 million originally reported for the previous month.

