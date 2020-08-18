U.S. housing starts surge in July

Aug 18 (Reuters) - U.S. homebuilding picked up for a third straight month in July in the latest sign the housing sector is emerging as one of the few areas of strength in an economy suffering a record slowdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Housing starts increased 22.6% - far more than expected - to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.496 million units last month, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. Data for June was revisedup to a 1.22 million-unit pace from the previously reported 1.186 million.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast starts would increase to a rate of 1.24 million units.

(Reporting by Dan Burns; Editing by Paul Simao and Alex Richardson)

