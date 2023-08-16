News & Insights

Markets
USD

U.S. Housing Starts Show Substantial Rebound In July

August 16, 2023 — 08:40 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - New residential construction in the U.S. saw a substantial rebound in the month of July, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday.

The Commerce Department said housing starts surged 3.9 percent to an annual rate of 1.452 million in July after plunging by 11.7 percent to a revised rate of 1.398 million in June.

Economists had expected housing starts to increase to a rate of 1.448 million from the 1.434 million originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, the report said building permits inched up by 0.1 percent to an annual rate of 1.442 million after tumbling by 3.7 percent to a revised rate of 1.441 million in June.

Building permits, an indicator of future housing demand, were expected to climb to a rate of 1.463 million from the 1.440 million originally reported for the previous month.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.