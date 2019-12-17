US Markets

U.S. housing starts rise; permits at 12-1/2-year high

Credit: REUTERS/Steve Marcus

U.S. homebuilding increased more than expected in November and permits for future home construction surged to a 12-1/2-year high as lower mortgage rates continue to boost the housing market and support the broader economy.

