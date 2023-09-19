News & Insights

U.S. Housing Starts Pull Back Much More Than Expected In August

September 19, 2023 — 08:38 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The Commerce Department released a report on Tuesday showing a sharp pullback in U.S. housing starts in the month of August, although the report also showed a spike in U.S. building permits.

The report said housing starts plunged by 11.3 percent to an annual rate of 1.283 million in August after jumping by 2.0 percent to a revised rate of 1.447 million in July.

Economists had expected housing starts to decrease to an annual rate of 1.440 million from the 1.452 million originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, the Commerce Department said building permits surged by 6.9 percent to an annual rate of 1.543 million in August after inching up by 0.1 percent to a revised rate of 1.443 million in July.

Building permits, an indicator of future housing demand, were expected to rise to an annual rate of 1.445 million from the 1.442 million originally reported for the previous month.

