Markets
USD

U.S. Housing Starts Plunge More Than Expected In September

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday showed new residential construction in the U.S. tumbled by more than expected in the month of September.

The Commerce Department said housing starts plunged by 8.1 percent to an annual rate of 1.439 million in September after soaring by 13.7 percent to a revised rate of 1.566 million in August.

Economists had expected housing starts to dive 6.4 percent to a rate of 1.475 million from the 1.575 million originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, the report showed building permits jumped by 1.4 percent to an annual rate of 1.564 million in September after plummeting by 8.5 percent to a revised rate of 1.542 million in August.

Building permits, an indicator of future housing demand, were expected to increase by 0.9 percent to a rate of 1.530 million from the 1.517 million originally reported for the previous month.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

USD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular