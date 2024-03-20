U.S. Housing Starts & Permits Surge in February: 5 Top Picks

The month of February saw blistering growth in U.S. housing amid concerns surrounding rising raw material prices.



U.S. home construction surged in February, marking a significant rebound from weather-related setbacks seen earlier in the year. This resurgence is particularly beneficial for homebuilding companies, driven by factors comprising slightly more favorable mortgage rates and a shortage of existing houses for sale.



Despite challenges posed by higher mortgage rates, builders are adapting by implementing strategies such as price reductions and offering incentives to stimulate sales. Additionally, they are adjusting the size of homes being built to mitigate the impact of rising material costs. These measures not only support the industry's resilience but also present opportunities for homebuilding companies to thrive in the current market conditions.

Key Takeaways

According to Commerce Department data released on Mar 19, housing starts jumped 10.7% month over month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.521 million units in February, beating the consensus estimate of 1.453 million units by 4.7%. Also, the February figure rose 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. The January figure was also revised upward to 1.374 million units from 1.331 million units reported previously.



Adding to the positives, residential building permits — an indicator of construction activity — leaped 1.9% month over month and 2.4% year over year in February to an annualized rate of 1.518 million units. The February permit level surpassed analysts’ prediction of 1.490 million units by 1.9%. The January figure was also revised upward to 1.489 million units from 1.470 million units reported previously. Also, permits for multi-family homes increased 2.4% last month from January but were down 32.8% year over year.



Notably, single-family homebuilding starts — accounting for the lion’s share of the housing market — jumped 11.6% in February from January and 35.2% year over year.

Trends to Rule Housing

Any changes in the federal funds rate can affect mortgage rates, and the Federal Reserve's anticipation of potential rate cuts in the latter part of 2024 is expected to provide stability for homebuilders.



Additionally, data from the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Survey reveals that the 30-year fixed mortgage rate stood at 6.74% as of Mar 14, 2024, a decline from 6.88% the previous week. This marks the second consecutive week of decreasing borrowing costs for home loans, driving the average long-term U.S. mortgage rate to its lowest point since early February. This reduction in rates is promising for individuals planning to purchase homes as the spring homebuying season commences.



Furthermore, the sentiment among homebuilders echoes this positive trend. The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index, recently published, indicates that homebuilder sentiment increased three points to 51 in March. This marks the fourth consecutive month of growth in sentiment among homebuilders.



However, with robust buyer demand persisting and the anticipation of more consumers entering the market amid declining mortgage rates, companies are likely to encounter obstacles linked to elevated building expenses. Builders may confront difficulties due to the upward trajectory of material prices, notably lumber, in the future.

Stocks to Bet On

Adding some stocks, which have been cashing in on the positive market dynamics, looks like a smart move at this point.



Yet, picking winning stocks is no mean feat at the moment. With the help of the Zacks Stock Screener, we have zeroed in on five stocks that have a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and favorable metrics.



Various companies from the broader Construction sector have been registering gains from the positive momentum of the industry. Notable among them are Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL, Century Communities, Inc. CCS, Armstrong World Industries, Inc. AWI, Summit Materials, Inc. SUM and Masco Corporation MAS.



Toll Brothers — a Horsham, PA-based homebuilder — currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. Shares of the company have surged 108.5% over the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



TOL’s EPS estimates for fiscal 2024 have increased to $13.72 from $12.23 over the past 30 days. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 30.2%. TOL’s earnings are expected to rise 11% year over year in fiscal 2024.



Century Communities — a Greenwood Village, CO-based homebuilder — currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. Shares of the company have soared 48% over the past year.



CCS’ EPS estimates for 2024 have increased to $10.06 from $8.78 over the past 30 days. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 49.2%. CCS’ earnings are expected to rise 24.4% year over year in 2024.



Armstrong World Industries — a Lancaster, PA-based leading global producer of ceiling systems — currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company’s shares have surged 78.4% over the past year.



AWI’s EPS estimates for 2024 have increased to $5.74 from $5.52 over the past 30 days. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 13.1%. AWI’s earnings are expected to rise 7.9% year over year in 2024.



Summit Materials — a Denver, CO-based vertically integrated construction materials company — currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. Shares of the company have gained 53.6% over the past year.



SUM’s EPS estimates for 2024 have increased to $2.31 from $2.03 over the past 30 days. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 18.2%. AWI’s earnings are expected to rise 46.2% year over year in 2024.



Masco — a Taylor, MI-based home improvement and building products maker — currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. Shares of the company have rallied 46.9% over the past year.



MAS’ EPS estimates for 2024 have increased to $4.12 from $4.10 over the past 30 days. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 23.4%. MAS’ earnings are expected to rise 6.7% year over year in 2024.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Masco Corporation (MAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Summit Materials, Inc. (SUM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.