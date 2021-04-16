US Markets

U.S. housing starts increase more than expected in March

Contributor
Lucia Mutikani Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

U.S. homebuilding rebounded more than expected in March, but soaring lumber prices amid supply constraints could limit builders' capacity to boost production and ease a shortage of homes that is threatening to slow housing market momentum.

WASHINGTON, April 16 (Reuters) - U.S. homebuilding rebounded more than expected in March, but soaring lumber prices amid supply constraints could limit builders' capacity to boost production and ease a shortage of homes that is threatening to slow housing market momentum.

Housing starts surged 19.4% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.739 million units last month, the Commerce Department said on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast starts would rise to a rate of 1.613 million units in March.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Lucia.Mutikani@thomsonreuters.com; 1 202 898 8315; Reuters Messaging: lucia.mutikani.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular