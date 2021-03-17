U.S. housing starts fall sharply in February

US Markets

U.S. homebuilding fell more than expected in February as severe cold gripped many parts of the country, in a temporary setback for the housing market, which remains supported by extremely lean inventories amid strong demand for larger homes.

Housing starts dropped 10.3% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.421 million units last month, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast starts would drop to a rate of 1.560 million units in February.

