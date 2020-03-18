US Markets

U.S. housing starts fall less than expected in February

Lucia Mutikani Reuters
U.S. homebuilding fell in February, likely as the boost from unseasonably warm weather faded, and could continue to weaken as the coronavirus pandemic disrupts economic activity.

Housing starts dropped 1.5% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.599 million units last month, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday. Data for January was revised higher to show homebuilding increasing to a pace of 1.624 million units instead of dropping to 1.567 million units as previously reported.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast housing starts falling to a pace of 1.500 million units in February.

