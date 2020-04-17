U.S. housing secretary says Gilead's remdesivir appears promising for COVID-19 -Fox Business

WASHINGTON, April 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, a noted surgeon who is a member of the White House coronavirus task force, said on Friday that Gilead Science's remdesivir appeared to be a promising treatment for COVID-19.

"It is very promising and it has been utilized in various places, not just in one clinical study," Carson told Fox Business Network.

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann, Editing by Franklin Paul)

