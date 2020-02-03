Markets

U.S. housing finance regulator taps Houlihan Lokey as adviser on Fannie, Freddie overhaul

WASHINGTON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. housing finance regulator has selected investment bank Houlihan Lokey Capital Inc as its financial adviser for a potential overhaul of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The Federal Housing Finance Agency said in a statement the firm will help develop "business and capital structures" for the mortgage giants among other responsibilities, and will be paid up to $45 million in fees over 5.5 years. (Reporting by Pete Schroeder Editing by Chris Reese) ((Pete.Schroeder@thomsonreuters.com; 202-310-5485;)) Keywords: USA HOUSING/FANNIEFREDDIE (URGENT)

