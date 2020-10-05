US Markets
AMZN

U.S. House's antitrust report hints at break-up of Big Tech firms -lawmaker

Contributor
Diane Bartz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/REUTERS FILE PHOTO

The U.S. House of Representatives antitrust report on Big Tech firms contains a "thinly veiled call to break up" the companies, Republican Congressman Ken Buck said in a draft response seen by Reuters.

By Diane Bartz

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives antitrust report on Big Tech firms contains a "thinly veiled call to break up" the companies, Republican Congressman Ken Buck said in a draft response seen by Reuters.

The House antitrust subcommittee is expected to publish its report this week on Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O, Apple Inc AAPL.O, Facebook Inc FB.O and Google owner Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O.

A Buck representative confirmed to Reuters the authenticity of the draft response, which was first reported by Politico.

In the draft, Buck said he shared Democratic concerns about the power of Big Tech firms, with their penchant for "killer acquisitions" to eliminate rivals and self-preferencing in guiding customers to their other products.

However, he objected to a plan to require them to delineate a clear "single line of business". Social media platform Facebook also owns Instagram and WhatsApp, search engine provider Google's businesses include YouTube and Android, and e-commerce leader Amazon operates a massive cloud computing unit.

"This proposal is a thinly veiled call to break up Big Tech firms. We do not agree with the majority's approach," Buck wrote.

It is not yet known how many Republicans will support the report, which is being led by Democratic Chairman David Cicilline. Reports and recommendations with bipartisan support usually have a bigger impact.

"The report offers a chilling look into how Apple, Amazon, Google and Facebook have used their power to control how we see and understand the world," Buck wrote.

He agreed with some of the report's recommendations, such as making it easier for the Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission to stop mergers by lowering their burden of proof, and allowing consumers to take control of their data through data portability and interoperability between platforms.

"These potential changes need not be dramatic to be effective," Buck wrote.

Buck also said he was displeased that the report failed to address conservative allegations that some platforms have tried to stifle conservative voices.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((nandita.bose@thomsonreuters.com; +12023545868; Reuters Messaging: nandita.bose.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMZN AAPL FB GOOGL

Latest US Markets Videos

    The New Normal

    After a summer of big rallies, September brought a market swoon. Dan talks about the drivers behind the volatility and looks ahead to Q4.

    4 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular