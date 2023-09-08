U.S. household net worth hits record in 2nd qtr, Fed says

Sept 8 (Reuters) - U.S. household wealth rose to a record of more than $154 trillion in the second quarter, fueled by rising stock market and property prices, the Federal Reserve said on Friday.

Household net worth rose 3.7% to $154.28 trillion in the period from April through June from $148.79 trillion at the end of the first quarter, the Fed said in its quarterly snapshot of the balance sheets of households, businesses and federal, state and local governments.

The value of holdings of equities increased $2.6 trillion, while real estate values rose by about $2.5 trillion.

(Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

