U.S. household debt hit a record $16.90 trillion in 2022

A February 16 report from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's Center for Microeconomic Data , highlighted that U.S. household debt hit a record $16.90 trillion at the end of 2022, jumping $394 billion in the fourth quarter of the year alone. This increase, which occurred from October to December, is the fastest quarterly household debt increase in the last 20 years, partly due to high inflation , cost of living increases, and the subsequent interest rate hikes from the Fed that continued through 2022 and into 2023.

The report shows that mortgages, credit card balances and auto loans were the big drivers of this increase, with credit card balances 6% higher than the previous (pre-pandemic) high of $927 billion.

Overall, household debt has increased by $2.75 trillion from the end of 2019 just before the COVID-19 pandemic. Household debt includes all liabilities of households, including mortgages, credit cards and student loans.

Debt increases

Credit card debt in particular has hit new highs this year, and delinquency rates are expected to increase further in 2023. In fact, serious credit card delinquencies — usually defined as being more than 30 to 90 days late — are expected to rise from 2.1% to 2.60% in 2023, the highest they’ve been since 2010. Furthermore, credit card balances jumped $61 billion dollars in the fourth quarter of 2022, bringing the overall credit card debt to a record high of $986 billion. In fact, this is also the highest quarterly increase in credit card debt reported by the bank since 1999.

Not only has credit card debt risen, but so have mortgage balances and auto loans. During 2022, there was an almost $1 trillion increase in mortgage balances, bringing the total debt to $9.2 trillion. Borrowers in their 20s and 30s have been struggling more with credit card debt and auto loans. Additionally, when student loan payments resume later this year, deficits among younger individuals could further increase.

Why has household debt increased?

This increase in household debt can largely be attributed to the Fed’s attempts to combat high inflation, the likes of which haven’t been seen in almost four decades. In order to do so, the Federal Funds Rate has been raised multiple times, going from near zero to 4.5%-4.75%, and increases are likely to continue into 2023. The increased interest rates — coupled with higher prices for food, energy, and consumer goods, mainly due to the war in Ukraine — have been putting a strain on budgets and have caused more to turn to increase household debt.