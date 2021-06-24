US Markets

U.S. House votes to repeal 'true lender' banking rule issued under Trump

Contributor
Pete Schroeder Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

The U.S. House of Representatives voted Thursday to repeal a contentious banking rule introduced during former President Donald Trump's administration that Democrats say allows predatory lenders to skirt state consumer protections.

WASHINGTON, June 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives voted Thursday to repeal a contentious banking rule introduced during former President Donald Trump's administration that Democrats say allows predatory lenders to skirt state consumer protections.

The vote to roll back the so-called "true lender" rule, which attempted to clarify what laws applied to lenders like fintechs when partnered with traditional banks, clears the way for its removal, as President Joe Biden is expected to sign it.

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder)

((Pete.Schroeder@thomsonreuters.com; 202-310-5485;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular