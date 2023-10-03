News & Insights

U.S. House to vote Tuesday on motion to vacate Speaker McCarthy, lawmaker says

October 03, 2023 — 09:32 am EDT

Written by David Morgan for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy plans to hold a vote on a motion to vacate on Tuesday, Republican U.S. Representative Kevin Hern told reporters, adding that McCarthy told his caucus he would not cut a deal with Democrats.

