U.S. House to vote Tuesday on motion to vacate Speaker McCarthy, lawmaker says

WASHINGTON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy plans to hold a vote on a motion to vacate on Tuesday, Republican U.S. Representative Kevin Hern told reporters, adding that McCarthy told his caucus he would not cut a deal with Democrats.

