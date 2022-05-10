World Markets

U.S. House to vote on $40 billion Ukraine aid package Tuesday -Pelosi

Contributors
Patricia Zengerle Reuters
Doina Chiacu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

The U.S. House of Representatives will vote on a $40 billion military and humanitarian aid package for Ukraine on Tuesday night, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

Adds details, Pelosi comment

WASHINGTON, May 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives will vote on a $40 billion military and humanitarian aid package for Ukraine on Tuesday night, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

The legislation is expected to pass the House and then the Senate within the coming days and go to the White House for President Joe Biden to sign into law, easing fears of an interruption in the supply of military assistance to Kyiv.

Biden asked Congress 10 days ago to approve an additional $33 billion in aid for Ukraine, but lawmakers decided to increase that total to $39.8 billion, adding additional military and humanitarian aid to Biden's request.

"This package, which builds on the robust support already secured by Congress, will be pivotal in helping Ukraine defend not only its nation but democracy for the world," Pelosi said in a letter to House members urging quick passage.

Both Biden's fellow Democrats, who narrowly control both the House and Senate, and Republicans, said they backed the Ukraine aid.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chris Reese and Lisa Shumaker)

((doina.chiacu@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8322;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

Strategies for Uncovering Underinvested, High-value Markets

Apr 28, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular