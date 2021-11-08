US Markets

U.S. House to hopefully vote on spending bill next week -White House

Susan Heavey Reuters
WASHINGTON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Brian Deese on Monday said he expects lawmakers to work through issues with Democrats' social spending bill this week and vote on the measure in the U.S. House of Representatives next week.

"We'll move this process forward," Deese, director of the National Economic Council, told CNBC in an interview.

