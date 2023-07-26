U.S. House spending bill clears procedural hurdle in party-line vote

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - The first of 12 fiscal 2024 spending bills overcame a procedural hurdle in the Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday, as lawmakers edged toward a looming showdown with the Democratic-led Senate that could trigger a government shutdown this autumn.

The House voted 217-206 to approve a rule allowing debate on an appropriations bill for military construction and veterans affairs.

(Reporting by David Morgan)

