U.S. House Speaker Pelosi's husband released from hospital -CNN

Credit: REUTERS/Vatican Media

November 03, 2022 — 05:31 pm EDT

Written by Steve Gorman for Reuters ->

Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, has been released from the San Francisco hospital where he underwent surgery for injuries suffered when attacked by a hammer-wielding intruder at the couple's home, CNN reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.

(Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Leslie Adler)

