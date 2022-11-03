U.S. House Speaker Pelosi's husband released from hospital -CNN

Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, has been released from the San Francisco hospital where he underwent surgery for injuries suffered when attacked by a hammer-wielding intruder at the couple's home, CNN reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.

