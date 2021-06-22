U.S. House Speaker Pelosi to create special panel to probe Jan. 6 attack -source
WASHINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi will create a special committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, according to a source familiar with the decision.
Pelosi, according to the source, has informed high-level House Democrats of the move, after Senate Republicans earlier blocked the creation of a bipartisan commission outside of Congress.
