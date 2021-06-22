US Markets

U.S. House Speaker Pelosi to create special panel to probe Jan. 6 attack -source

Contributor
Richard Cowan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi will create a special committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, according to a source familiar with the decision.

WASHINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi will create a special committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, according to a source familiar with the decision.

Pelosi, according to the source, has informed high-level House Democrats of the move, after Senate Republicans earlier blocked the creation of a bipartisan commission outside of Congress.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan Editing by Chris Reese)

((Richard.Cowan@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: richard.cowan@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8391; Reuters Messaging; richard.cowan.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular