U.S. House Speaker Pelosi opposes temporary extension to enhanced unemployment benefits

Susan Cornwell Reuters
WASHINGTON, July 24 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday she is not considering a temporary extension to enhanced unemployment benefits, which expire on July 31, while Congress continues work on a new coronavirus relief bill.

"I would be very much averse to separating this (unemployment benefits) out and losing all leverage" on Republicans as lawmakers negotiate another coronavirus aid bill, Pelosi, a Democrat, told reporters.

