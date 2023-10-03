News & Insights

U.S. House speaker McCarthy expects to keep leadership role

October 03, 2023 — 08:01 am EDT

Written by Susan Heavey and Doina Chiacu for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Tuesday he expects to survive any challenge to his leadership after a fellow Republican moved to oust him.

"I'm an optimist. I put my money on myself," McCarthy said in an interview with CNBC.

