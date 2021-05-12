US Markets

U.S. House Republicans oust Trump critic Cheney from leadership post

David Morgan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN

WASHINGTON, May 12 (Reuters) - Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to eject Liz Cheney from the party's House leadership, CNN and MSNBC reported, saying her criticism of former President Donald Trump's false claims about the 2020 election distract from party efforts to unite against Democrats.

