US Markets

U.S. House Republicans nominate McCarthy for speakership, source says

Credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER

November 15, 2022 — 02:20 pm EST

Written by David Morgan for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday nominated party leader Kevin McCarthy for speaker in a vote of 188 to 31, according to a source.

(Reporting by David Morgan; Writing by Eric Beech; editng by Costas Pitas)

((eric.beech@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8322; Reuters Messaging: eric.beech.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.