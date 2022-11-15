U.S. House Republicans nominate McCarthy for speakership, source says

WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday nominated party leader Kevin McCarthy for speaker in a vote of 188 to 31, according to a source.

