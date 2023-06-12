News & Insights

US Markets

U.S. House Republican hardliners say votes can proceed this week

Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA ANDRADE-RHOADES

June 12, 2023 — 05:50 pm EDT

Written by David Morgan and Kanishka Singh for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, June 12 (Reuters) - Republican hardline conservatives in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Monday that they would allow votes to proceed this week, as they seek a "power sharing" agreement with Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

The Republicans, who derailed Republican legislation and shut down the House floor for days last week, said they expected votes to begin on Tuesday on party messaging bills involving gas stoves, pistol braces and federal regulation.

(Reporting by David Morgan and Kanishka Singh; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((david.morgan@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (202) 843-6286; twitter.com/dmorganreuters; Reuters Messaging: david.morgan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.