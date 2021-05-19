U.S. House poised to approve commission to probe deadly Capitol attack

WASHINGTON, May 19 (Reuters) - A majority of the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to approve the creation of an independent commission to investigate the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by hundreds of supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

Voting continued on the legislation, which is opposed by Republican leaders in both the House and the Senate.

(Reporting by Rick Cowan and Susan Cornwell; Editing by Leslie Adler)

