U.S. House poised to approve commission to probe deadly Capitol attack

WASHINGTON, May 19 (Reuters) - A majority of the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to approve the creation of an independent commission to investigate the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by hundreds of supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

Voting continued on the legislation, which is opposed by Republican leaders in both the House and the Senate.

