U.S. House plans to pass 'Build Back Better' bill Nov 15 week -Pelosi

Susan Cornwell Reuters
Doina Chiacu Reuters
The U.S. House of Representatives intends to pass President Joe Biden's "Build Back Better" legislation the week of Nov. 15, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters in Glascow.

"That is our plan to pass the bill the week of November 15," she said at a news conference during the United Nations Climate Chance Conference in the Scottish city.

