U.S. House passes Ukraine aid, gov't funding measure

Corrects to remove reference to COVID-19 relief funding

WASHINGTON, March 9 (Reuters) - A majority of the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to approve a $1.5 trillion bill that would provide $13.6 billion in aid for Ukraine and fund the federal government through Sept. 30.

The vote was still under way. If approved by the House, the sweeping legislation would move on to the Senate.

(Reporting by David Morgan, Richard Cowan and Makini Brice; Editing by Scott Malone and Christopher Cushing)

