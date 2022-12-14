US Markets

U.S. House passes one-week government funding bill, sends to Senate

Credit: REUTERS/SARAH SILBIGER

December 14, 2022 — 08:11 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday approved a stopgap one-week funding bill, a move intended to give lawmakers more time to pass a bill to fully fund the federal government through its fiscal year on Sept. 30, 2023.

The stopgap measure, known as a "continuing resolution," is needed to avert a partial shutdown of federal agencies that would otherwise begin on Saturday.

(Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Scott Malone)

((M.Brice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.