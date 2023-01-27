US Markets

U.S. House panel to vote next month on TikTok ban

January 27, 2023 — 01:23 pm EST

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The House Foreign Affairs Committee plans to hold a vote next month on a bill aimed at blocking the use of China's popular social media app TikTok in the United States, the committee confirmed Friday.

The measure, planned by the panel's chair Representative Michael McCaul, would aim to give the White House the legal tools to ban TikTok over U.S. national security concerns. Then-President Donald Trump in 2020 sought to bar new U.S. users from downloading TikTok but the bid was blocked by judges. The Biden administration in June 2021 formally abandoned that effort.

