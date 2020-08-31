U.S. House panel to subpoena DeJoy seeking Postal Service documents

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The chairwoman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee said Monday she plans to subpoena Postmaster General Louis DeJoy seeking documents he has been withholding from Congress.

Representative Carolyn Maloney, a Democrat, said DeJoy has not turned over any additional documents after a hearing last week on the Postal Service. DeJoy told lawmakers last week he planned to resume some cost-cutting measures that have factored in widespread service delays after the November election, defying Democratic lawmakers who have sought to block his changes.

Maloney also sent a document request Monday to Postal Service Board of Governors Chairman Robert Duncan.

A Postal Service spokesman did not immediately comment, but DeJoy said in a letter to the committee that staff are "working with the Oversight committee to identify and provide materials requested during the hearing."

DeJoy also said last week he would keep in place a management reshuffle he implemented after assuming his job in June.

DeJoy has sought to assure Americans that widespread delays caused by his cost-cutting efforts would not cause their ballots to go uncounted in November's election, when up to half of U.S. voters could cast ballots through the mail.

DeJoy, who has donated $2.7 million to President Donald Trump and other Republicans since 2016, has rejected charges of political interference. Trump has claimed, without evidence, that absentee voting is unreliable, even though he has voted that way himself.

DeJoy has refused to bring back mail-sorting machines and mailboxes pulled from service in recent weeks, saying they were routine responses to changes in mail volume that were under way before he took office.

The House this month voted to prevent DeJoy from taking action that would impede service until January, and also to provide $25 billion in funding. That legislation is not expected to advance in the Republican-controlled Senate and the White House has threatened to veto it.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.