US Markets
ABBV

U.S. House panel to hold May 18 hearing over AbbVie drug pricing

Contributor
Susan Heavey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

AbbieVie Inc's chief executive officer will testify at a May 18 congressional hearing over the drugmaker's pricing and business practices for its anti-inflammatory drug Humira and its cancer drug Imbruvica, lawmakers said on Friday.

WASHINGTON, May 14 (Reuters) - AbbieVie Inc's chief executive officer will testify at a May 18 congressional hearing over the drugmaker's pricing and business practices for its anti-inflammatory drug Humira and its cancer drug Imbruvica, lawmakers said on Friday.

The hearing with CEO Richard Gonzalez will examine prices for Humira, which have been hiked 27 times, and Imbruvica, which saw prices rise nine times, the House Committee on Oversight and Reform Committee said in a statement.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey)

((sheavey@thomsonreuters.com; +1-202-843-6292;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ABBV

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular