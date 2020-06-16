US Markets
U.S. House panel to hold election security hearing with Facebook, Google, Twitter

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

WASHINGTON, June 16 (Reuters) - Top officials from Facebook, Google and Twitter will appear before U.S. lawmakers on Thursday at a hearing to discuss foreign influence and election security, the House Intelligence Committee said in a statement.

The remote hearing will discuss the technology industry's actions since the 2016 U.S. election, state-sponsored disinformation efforts, and other related issues ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential contest, the panel said on Tuesday.

It will also look at misinformation campaigns amid the novel coronavirus outbreak and recent protests over racism and policing.

