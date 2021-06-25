U.S. House panel to examine approval, pricing of Alzheimer's drug from Biogen
June 25 (Reuters) - A U.S. House panel said on Friday it would examine the approval and pricing of Biogen Inc's BIIB.O Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm.
Biogen had announced a list price of $56,000 per year for the drug.
(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
((Dania.Nadeem@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.