US Markets
BIIB

U.S. House panel to examine approval, pricing of Alzheimer's drug from Biogen

Contributor
Dania Nadeem Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

A U.S. House panel said on Friday it would examine the approval and pricing of Biogen Inc's Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm. Biogen had announced a list price of $56,000 per year for the drug.

June 25 (Reuters) - A U.S. House panel said on Friday it would examine the approval and pricing of Biogen Inc's BIIB.O Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm.

Biogen had announced a list price of $56,000 per year for the drug.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Dania.Nadeem@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BIIB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular