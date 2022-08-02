U.S. House panel subpoenas Smith & Wesson - report

WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. House Oversight Committee has subpoenaed Smith & Wesson Brands Inc SWBI.O for information on its AR-15 style firearms sales and marketing after the gunmaker's chief executive refused to appear before lawmakers last month, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

