U.S. House panel 'strongly' urges Uber, Lyft to take part in hearing

David Shepardson Reuters
WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives' Transportation and Infrastructure Committee "strongly urged" Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N and Lyft Inc LYFT.O to participate in a hearing set for Wednesday on issues facing the ride hailing industry.

In letters to the companies' chief executives, Representative Peter DeFazio said both companies had declined to participate at the hearing.

DeFazio said he intended "to pursue legislative solutions to address numerous issues plaguing the ride hailing industry, many of which will be raised at this hearing. ... If you do not send a representative to testify at the hearing, you leave the committee little choice but to make these policy decisions without your input."

