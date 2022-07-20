U.S. House panel seeks to advance bill to ban assault-style rifles

By Richard Cowan

WASHINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) - A Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives panel on Wednesday began debating legislation to ban certain assault-style rifles such as those used in recent mass shootings, and another bill allowing lawsuits against firearms manufacturers.

The bills face slim odds in the Senate, where they would need at least 10 Republicans allowing them to be brought up for debate. Republicans in the past have rejected similar bills, citing the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution dealing with the right to bear arms.

The House Judiciary Committee, emboldened by growing public outrage over the criminal use of the rapid-fire weapons and approval last month of a limited gun control bill, was expected to vote on both measures, advancing them toward debate by the full House.

"Will our Republican colleagues choose to defend the weapons of choice for mass murderers?" Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, asked, expressing frustration over a series of gun control measures sought by Democrats that were blocked by congressional Republicans.

Representative Jim Jordan, the senior Republican on the Judiciary Committee, replied that the Democrats' ban would make "millions of guns in the homes of law-abiding citizens" illegal. He advised Democrats to instead seek a repeal of the Constitution's Second Amendment, an arduous process all but certain to fail.

Of the estimated 400 million guns owned in the United States, around 5% are thought to be semi-automatic assault-style rifles.

On May 14, 10 people were killed and three wounded when an avowed white supremacist allegedly opened fire at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket, using an AR-15 assault-style weapon. Ten days later, 19 children and two teachers were killed at a Uvalde, Texas elementary school with the same kind of weapon, according to police. Seven people celebrating the July 4 holiday in Highland Park, Illinois, were killed, with dozens wounded at a parade.

These were only the latest in a long string of mass shootings that have killed hundreds of Americans.

The second House Judiciary Committee bill would remove current federal prohibitions against gun and ammunition makers being sued for damages resulting from the unlawful misuse of firearms. Vigorous gun industry lobbying has blocked such a move in the past.

If the panel approves the bills, the full House is likely to pass them. But the legislative effort is unlikely to go much further in the months leading up to the Nov. 8 midterm elections, when Republicans are favored to win a majority in at least one chamber of Congress.

A 10-year ban on assault weapons expired in 2004 and several attempts to bring it back have so far failed.

A 2021 study conducted by Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine found that the 1994 assault weapons ban resulted in a significant decrease in mass shootings.

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday also was focusing on civilians' access to military-style weapons. Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering was among those testifying at its hearing.

Last month, Republicans objected to raising the minimum age for buying semi-automatic assault weapons to 21 from 18.

