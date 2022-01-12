US Markets

U.S. House panel seeks testimony from Republican leader McCarthy about Jan. 6 attack

Jan Wolfe Reuters
The U.S. congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol asked House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday to voluntarily answer questions about former President Donald Trump's actions on the day of the riots.

Jan 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol asked House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday to voluntarily answer questions about former President Donald Trump's actions on the day of the riots.

"The Select Committee is seeking information from Rep. McCarthy about the violence of January 6th, as well as events in the days before and after," the U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee said in a statement.

