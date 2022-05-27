Companies
U.S. House panel seeks details from five gunmakers after shootings

Susan Heavey Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

WASHINGTON, May 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. House Oversight panel has called on five gunmakers to hand over details on the manufacturing, marketing and sales of firearms used in mass shootings, the head of the committee said on Friday following recent attacks.

Letters were sent to Daniel Defense, Bushmaster, Sig Sauer, Smith & Wesson Brands Inc SWBI.O and Sturm, Ruger & Company Inc RGR.N on Thursday, House Oversight Committee chairwoman Carolyn Maloney said in a statement.

