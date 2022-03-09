U.S. House panel refers Amazon to Justice Department amid competition probe

WASHINGTON, March 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. House Judiciary Committee has referred Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O to the U.S. Department of Justice, alleging "potentially criminal conduct" by the company senior executives amid the panel's ongoing probe into digital markets competition, lawmakers said in a statement on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey)

((sheavey@thomsonreuters.com; +1-202-898-8300;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.