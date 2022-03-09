US Markets
AMZN

U.S. House panel refers Amazon to Justice Department amid competition probe

Contributor
Susan Heavey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

The U.S. House Judiciary Committee has referred Amazon.com Inc to the U.S. Department of Justice, alleging "potentially criminal conduct" by the company senior executives amid the panel's ongoing probe into digital markets competition, lawmakers said in a statement on Wednesday.

WASHINGTON, March 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. House Judiciary Committee has referred Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O to the U.S. Department of Justice, alleging "potentially criminal conduct" by the company senior executives amid the panel's ongoing probe into digital markets competition, lawmakers said in a statement on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey)

((sheavey@thomsonreuters.com; +1-202-898-8300;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMZN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular